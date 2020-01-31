PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman has been convicted and sentenced for starving her dog to the point of near death, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Brianna Curry-Neal, 32, was found guilty on one count of animal neglect in the first degree and sentenced to one year of formal probation.
Curry-Neal in April last year brought her 5-year-old dog, Ziggy, into the Oregon Humane Society wrapped in a blanket and asked for emergency help, the attorney’s office says.
Medical personnel examined Ziggy and found him to be extremely skinny, fragile, and lethargic. At 21 pounds, they said the dog was near death and classified his condition as extremely critical.
The dog couldn’t move any part of his body besides his eyes because he was so weak, the attorney’s office says, with x-rays showing that Ziggy’s body had broken down all of his fat and so much muscle that his heart was one-third its normal size.
Ziggy required more than 30 days of intensive care at the Oregon Humane Society, and is now “happy, healthy and thriving,” according to the attorney’s office, and has been adopted by another family.
The Oregon Humane Society’s Investigations Department says Curry-Neal had owned Ziggy her entire life. She allegedly told investigators conflicting stories about her care for Ziggy, including that when Ziggy stopped eating, she attempted to give him activated charcoal, which a friend of hers recommended. She later said that she was providing Ziggy with an abundance of food.
As part of her sentencing, Curry-Neal will have to perform 45 hours of community service, can’t care for any domestic animals for five years, and must provide restitution to the humane society, who does not provide emergency veterinarian services.
Lets hope she doesn't have any children. Probably has several. She could have bought the doggy some food with Cash from her Oregon Trail Card too. All on us Tax paying citizens.
