PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 57-year-old Portland man is facing several charges after he allegedly raped a child under the age of 14, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Paul Douglas Hamilton was indicted on three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine to a minor, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The indictment alleges that the sex crimes occurred multiple times between Aug. 2010 and Aug. 2012.
The indictment also alleges that Hamilton "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly delivered methamphetamine to a person under the age of 18 and that by allowing the child to enter and remain in a place where unlawful activity involving a controlled substance was occurring, he endangered the child's welfare."
Hamilton was arrested on Saturday in the 300 block of Northeast 148th Avenue.
He will be arraigned on the eight-count indictment Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.