PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to just over five years in prison Thursday for allegedly extorting child pornographers for money and services, the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Andre Eugene Shaw, of Portland, pleaded guilty to extortion, transmitting extortionate communications in interstate commerce, money laundering and possessing an unregistered short-barreled assault rifle earlier this year, the attorney’s office says.
The targets of the extortionate acts and communications were people who produced, traded in or collected child pornography.
Authorities launched an investigation into Shaw in July 2014 after a person was arrested for producing and distributing child porn, according to court documents.
The person told investigators he had been blackmailed by someone he knew as “Blackhands”. Court documents allege that “Blackhands” hacked into the person’s computer and discovered evidence of his illicit activities.
Blackhands demanded the person pay him $10,000, saying that if the person didn’t, his life would be “over”, according to court documents.
The person agreed to pay $1,000 a month via a money transfer to a person called “Joe”. Joe was later discovered to be an alias that Shaw was using, the attorney’s office said.
Over time, the person says Blackhands made additional demands of him, asking him to recruit people to skim credit cards at restaurants, buy guns and ammunition for him and instructing him to pick up extortion payments from other victims.
Later, Blackhands demanded photos of the person’s juvenile daughter and, eventually, told him to give his daughter to him, the attorney’s office said.
On two or three separate occasions, the person drugged his daughter and gave her to Blackhands, knowing that he or others would use his daughters to produce child porn, according to the attorney’s office.
On the most recent occasion, Blackhands told the person to bring costumes, makeup, sex toys and a camera. Investigators later found the box of props and used them to identify Shaw.
The attorney’s office says Shaw was arrested on Dec. 18, 2014 on an outstanding state misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear. The same day, authorities obtained a warrant and searched through the home he shared with his girlfriend in southeast Portland.
Authorities seized counterfeit driver’s licenses from multiple states, books on creating a new identity, CDs with the initials of extortion victims, encrypted CDs labeled with the names of multiple state departments of motor vehicles as well as the Social Security Administration and U.S. Department of Defense, numerous firearms, ammunition and silencers, thousands of dollars in cash, and other items.
In total, Shaw is accused of extorting more than $100,000 from various people, according to the attorney’s office.
To date, government officials have not been able to get around Shaw’s encryptions and have not been able to determine if Shaw was Blackhands.
At least two of the people Shaw extorted are now dead, the attorney’s office says.
Shaw Thursday was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.