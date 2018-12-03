PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old was indicted on several charges including murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened this summer in southeast Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Daniel Troy Harwood was arraigned in court Monday on charges with murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Harwood was charged following a shooting investigation which began on July 1.
Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 12200 block of Southeast Harold Street on July 1 at around 9:20 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they found Billy Mayfield, 37, suffering from critical injuries.
Mayfield died while he was being rushed to the hospital.
The district attorney's office said Harwood was taken into custody on an unrelated matter on Sept. 3 by Gresham police. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Harwood remained in custody since his booking in Sept., according to the district attorney's office.
Following an investigation, a grand jury began reviewing evidence associated with Mayfield's death.
On Nov. 30, an indictment was filed that said Harwood "unlawfully and intentionally caused the death of Mr. Mayfield by using a handgun."
Harwood's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
