PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 59-year-old man was convicted of soliciting child pornography online from children in seven states, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office says David Arnold Cohron was convicted of attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
Cohron was sentenced to 11 years in prison after he was convicted.
Investigators said Cohron communicated with seven different girls in seven different states and solicited self-produced sexually explicit images and videos.
In each case, investigators said the victims told Cohron their true age, making it clear they were minors.
Cohron used flattery, manipulation, begging, dares, insults and threats of violence to get the victims to provide him with sexually explicit material.
In April 2019, law enforcement in North Carolina reached out to the Portland Police Bureau about their investigation, which led to Cohron being identified as the suspect.
Cohron was arrested in Riverside County, California, and extradited back to Oregon and booked into the Multnomah County Jail in Nov. 2019.
“Children and teenagers, just like adults, are reliant on electronic communications more than ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of online apps available today continues to push social networking into new territory. While there are many benefits to these platforms, there are real dangers when people use these apps for explicit and illegal purposes. I am proud of the nationwide law enforcement effort involved in this case to identify the suspect, collect the digital evidence and have the case submitted for prosecution,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
