VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Portland man who allegedly defrauded more than 139 people out of over $1.3 million was indicted Wednesday on wire and mail fraud charges, according to the Western District of Washington U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Aaron Michael Scott, 40, faces 11 counts of wire fraud and five counts of mail fraud connected to an alleged scheme to deceive customers at a coin dealing business he owned in Vancouver.
According to the indictment, Scott between October 2013 and April 2014 accepted money from customers at Blue Moon Coins and promised to use the money to buy precious metals and coins.
Instead, the attorney’s office says, Scott used the funds for personal and company expenses.
When customers complained about the delay in receiving their items, Scott allegedly used many different excuses, including weather delays, corporate buyouts, a delayed armored truck delivery or a bad flu season.
In total, the attorney’s office says losses to individual investors range from just over $2,000 to more than $154,000.
Scott is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in Tacoma Thursday.
According to the attorney’s office, wire fraud and mail fraud are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
