PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two woman in the Portland area is now facing more charges after a third victim came forward, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
George Brotherton is facing five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of coercion, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, second-degree assault, and second-degree attempted assault.
The district attorney's office said Brotherton will be arraigned on those charges Thursday.
Brotherton was arrested on July 27 in connection with an assault that occurred on July 5.
A woman told police that she was walking around Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Grant Street when a man approached her. She said he then touched her inappropriately and threatened her with a knife. The victim fled after the incident.
Detectives determined Brotherton to be the suspect.
The district attorney's office said Brotherton was also connected to an assault that occurred in downtown Portland on July 26.
A woman reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as Brotherton, while she was sleeping on a sidewalk next to another woman in the 400 block of Northwest 13th Avenue. Brotherton reportedly held a knife to the victim's throat and whispered that he wanted to touch her otherwise he was going to cut her.
The woman sleeping next to the victim woke up, saw what was happening, pulled out a knife, and got into a physical altercation with Brotherton, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said that a third victim came forward during the investigation and reported that she was sexually abused on July 25.
According to an indictment, Brotherton is alleged to have "unlawfully and knowingly, by means of forcible compulsion, subjected the woman to sexual contact by touching multiple intimate parts of her body and that he did so while using a knife."
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Law enforcement and the district attorney's office is asking for help from the public to determine whether or not there are more victims.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Matt Estes at 503-823-0462 or matthew.estes@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.