MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old Portland man is accused of committing a racially motivated assault against his neighbor, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Ian Quin Jackson has been charged with second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree bias crime, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree bias crime.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began on July 31 when the Portland Police Bureau learned about an assault that occurred the day prior at 10 Northwest Broadway.
According to the district attorney's office, Jackson is accused of kicking the victim, who is African American, several times in the hip while yelling hate speech.
The victim was able to get away from Jackson and left the area for about 30 minutes.
When the victim returned, Jackson is accused of being in possession of a metal pipe, charging and then striking the victim with the pipe multiple times, the district attorney's office said.
The district attorney's office, citing court documents, said the victim fell to the ground and Jackson continued to direct racial hate speech toward the victim.
During the investigation, police learned the victim and Jackson are neighbors and have been in a yearlong, ongoing dispute.
The district attorney's office said it is not releasing any additional information at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Nice tat face. What the heII is wrong with people who do that to themselves? Yeah, that's gonna look great decades from now. Of course..idiots like this tend to..ya know..not live very long.
I am not condoning this kind of activity at all, but haven't protesters been doing this exact kind of thing for 3 months now to the police? Yelling racial slurs towards them, assaulting them with all manor of objects and commercial fire works,etc? Maybe I missed the KPTV stories where those people are getting arrested and prosecuted for their crimes?
