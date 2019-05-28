MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 59-year-old man accused of killing four women over the last three decades was indicted in connection with the death of a fifth woman, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said a superseding indictment filed on May 24 alleges that Homer Lee Jackson is responsible for the 1993 death of 29-year-old Lawauna Triplet.
In Oct. 2015, a grand jury indicted Jackson for intentionally killing Tonya Harry, Angela Anderson, Latanga Watts, and Essie Jackson.
The district attorney's office said charges involving Essie Jackson were dismissed, however, Jackson continues to be a suspect in her death.
The 15-count superseding indictment accuses Jackson of the aggravated murders of Lawauna Triplet, Tonya Harry, Angela Anderson and Latanga Watts.
Last year, a confession by Jackson was tossed out by the Oregon Supreme Court over police tactics.
On June 15, 1993, Triplet was found dead near the intersection of North Going and North Concord near the pedestrian overpass. Detectives determined that it appeared her body had been discarded at the location in an attempt to conceal it.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined she died of abdominal injuries and strangulation.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Triplet was an African American victim of sex trafficking.
The district attorney's office released summaries, based on court documents, of the previous four homicides Jackson is believed to have committed:
- On March 23, 1983, the body of 23-year-old Essie Jackson, who has no relationship to Jackson, was located at Overlook Park in Portland. Jackson was an African American female who was the victim of sex trafficking. Jackson's cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation by strangulation. (Note: At this time, the State is no longer proceeding on this case.)
- On July 9, 1983, the body of 19-year-old Tonya Harry was located partially submerged in the slough that bordered West Delta Park between the Portland International Raceway and the Heron Lakes Golf Club in Portland. Harry was also an African American female victim of sex trafficking. Harry was strangled with a ligature and died of traumatic asphyxia.
- On September 22, 1983, the body of 14-year-old Angela Anderson was located in the 400 block of Northeast Going Street in Portland. Anderson was an African American victim of sex trafficking. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Anderson's cause of death was ligature asphyxiation.
- On March 18, 1987, the body of 27-year-old Latanga Watts was discovered in an empty lot at North Concord Avenue and North Going Court in Portland near the pedestrian overpass. Like the other three victims, Watts was an African American victim of sex trafficking. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined that Watts was killed by manual strangulation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
