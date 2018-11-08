PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.
Alexander Anderson, 37, appeared in court Thursday and is facing charges including kidnapping, strangulation, abuse and sodomy, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Law enforcement started investigating Anderson in March last year after a woman reported to officers that she had been sexually assaulted by a stranger at his place of business in north Portland.
The 14-count indictment against Anderson alleges he took the woman without her consent from one place to another and secretly confined and terrorized her.
The indictment alleges Anderson strangled the woman and forced her to engage in sex acts.
Anderson was arrested Wednesday late morning in the 8900 block of Northeast Vancouver Way, according to the attorney’s office.
Anderson is facing six counts of kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of strangulation, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, one count of sodomy in the first degree and one count of coercion in the first degree.
Anderson pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Thursday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.