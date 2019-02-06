PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man admitted that he committed 10 commercial burglaries over an eight month period in 2018, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Melvin Lee Tillman, 63, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of second-degree burglary on Tuesday.
The district attorney's office said Tillman admitted that he unlawfully entered the following properties to commit theft:
January 10, 2018 - A business at 3556 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
January 22, 2018 - A business at 3325 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
February 14, 2018 - A business at 3562 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard
April 19, 2018 - A business at 225 Northwest 11th Avenue
April 23, 2018 - A business at 333 Northwest 16th Avenue
April 23, 2018 - A business at 517 Northwest 23rd Avenue
June 15, 2018 - A business at 601 Southeast Morrison Street
June 18, 2018 - A business at 628 Northeast Broadway Street
August 11, 2018 - A business at 622 Northeast Grand Avenue
August 12, 2018 - A business at 301 Northeast Knott Street
Court documents state that Tillman would either kick in doors or smash out windows to make entry into the businesses in the late evening or early morning hours and steal, or attempt to steal, money from cash registers.
Tillman is scheduled to be sentenced on April 19.
According to the district attorney's office, the judge will determine the sentence. Under Oregon law, this case carries a presumptive 30 months prison sentence for each count considering Tillman is a repeat offender.
The district attorney's office said the state has agreed not to seek a sentence more than 80 months in prison.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
