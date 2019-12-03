PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man who shot his roommate in the neck during a fight has been sentenced to prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Alexander Tomas Harrison was found guilty on Nov. 15 of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to 90 months in prison.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on April 4 in the 12400 block of Powell Boulevard.
The district attorney's office said evidence presented at the trial shows that Harrison and his roommate went out to $1 margarita night at a local restaurant and then stopped to buy a bottle of rum. An altercation occurred after they drank about three-quarters of the bottle.
According to the district attorney's office, Harrison called 911 to report shooting his roommate. The victim also called 911.
At the scene, Harrison flagged down officers and told them that he was the shooter, according to the district attorney's office.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The district attorney's office said doctors determined the bullet had entered the victim's chin, went through his neck and caused a cervical spine fracture. The bullet will remain in the victim's neck and will not be removed because of the risks associated with surgery, according to the district attorney's office.
During the trial, the jury rejected Harrison's self-defense claim.
The district attorney's office said Harrison told police that his roommate was "raging" - throwing and breaking things around the apartment. However, police searched the apartment and found it "relatively clean and orderly."
According to the district attorney's office, the victim made a social media post after the shooting and described how he was shot by Harrison.
The video was presented during the trial.
