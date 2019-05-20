PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 69-year-old Portland man was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Gregory Stockert pleaded guilty in April to five counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The district attorney's office said by pleading guilty, Stockert "admitted that he unlawfully and knowingly subjected a child under the age of 14 to sexual contact on multiple occasions between the years of 2012 and 2017."
The investigation began in December 2017 when the victim came forward about the abuse.
On Monday, Stockert was sentenced to 120 months in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay more than $2,500 in restitution.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.