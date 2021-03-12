DA: Portland protest suspect caused damage in Wells Fargo Center, punched officer in the head

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A protest suspect is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and attempting to assault a public safety officer.
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges Friday for 22-year-old Darby M. Howard.
Investigators said Howard was part of a protest in downtown Portland on Thursday that resulted in more than $1,000 damage to the Wells Fargo Center.
Witnesses told police that the suspect hit a TV in the lobby with his fist and kicked an automatic sliding door. Police contacted Howard after the group left the Wells Fargo Center.
Investigators said Howard punched a Portland Police Bureau officer in the head when officers attempted to take Howard into custody outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse. The courthouse was also vandalized by protesters overnight.
Police said that Howard attempted to push his way through a line of officers, but he fell to the ground, at which point he was put in handcuffs by police.
Howard was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he remained Friday afternoon.
