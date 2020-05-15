MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man accused of raping a woman in 2013 is now facing additional charges in connection with a case from 2012, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
In December 2019, Frank Domont Hall Jr. was charged with first-degree rape relating to the 2013 case.
The district attorney's office said that was the 12th case to be indicted under the Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project.
A new indictment, filed on Thursday, charges Hall Jr. with six counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts first-degree sodomy.
According to the district attorney's office, the indictment alleges that Hall Jr. "unlawfully and intentionally used force to sexually assault a minor on multiple occasions between February of 2012 and May of 2012."
The 2012 case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit.
No further details are being released at this time.
