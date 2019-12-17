PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app is now facing charges in connection with five cases involving four victims, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Mitchell Beckwith, 27, was indicted last month on charges including kidnapping, sexual abuse, strangulation, rape, promoting prostitution and compelling prostitution.
In that case, a woman reported to Gresham police that the suspect picked her up after they had communicated on a dating app. Beckwith is then accused of attacking her, stealing her phones and telling her “she needed to make him some money,” according to court documents.
On Tuesday, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that a 38-count superseding indictment was filed against Beckwith.
The new indictment includes the previously reported November case, as well as allegations of kidnapping and rape against a woman in November 2017; allegations of kidnapping and rape in July 2018; allegations of rape in June 2019; and allegations of sex abuse, attempted rape and property theft in July 2019.
The victim was the same in the June and July cases from this year, according to the district attorney’s office.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who said she went to high school with Beckwith, and when they reconnected years later on social media and subsequently met up, he repeatedly attacked her.
The new indictment charges Beckwith with four counts of kidnapping in the first degree, five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of strangulation, eight counts of sodomy in the first degree, seven counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of promoting prostitution, one count of compelling prostitution, one count of theft in the third degree, one count of identity theft, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of menacing, two counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, one count of coercion and one count of theft in the first degree.
Beckwith is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
