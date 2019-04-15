MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A registered sex offender was sentenced to prison Monday following a child sex abuse investigation.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's office said Erik Reuther, 51, pleaded guilty on March 29 to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Reuther received a 15-year prison sentence on Monday.
The district attorney's office said by pleading guilty, Reuther admitted that he knowingly sexually abused a minor on three different occasions in 2006.
The investigation into the allegations began after they were reported to law enforcement.
According to the district attorney's office, Reuther was already serving a 12.5 year prison sentence at the time of this report.
That sentencing was handed down in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sodomy and first-degree attempted sexual abuse.
Reuther will serve his new prison sentence day for day, but will receive credit for time already served, according to the district attorney's office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
