DA releases cause of death of man who fought with officers at Salem restaurant

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Investigators have released the cause of death of a man who died after fighting with officers trying to arrest him at a restaurant in Salem.
Allen James Pitts, 49, was arrested Sept. 28 at the Best Little Roadhouse after managers said he was trespassing and causing a disturbance.
Officers responded to the restaurant and tried to arrest Pitts, but he resisted and fought with officers for about seven minutes, according to investigators.
During the struggle, one of the officers used a stun gun, but it had little effect on Pitts, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office says.
More officers arrived and Pitts was taken into custody. While Pitts was still in the restaurant, officers noticed he was not breathing. Authorities transported him to Salem Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Pitts’ cause of death to be cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertensive heart disease. The office said a contributing condition was physical exertion related to the fight with police.
According to investigators, Pitts has a history of mental illness and has been committed to the Hawaiian State Hospital twice, including in 2016, when he was charged with assaulting a police officer, and in 2013, when he rammed two police cars in a stolen dump truck.
