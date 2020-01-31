SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The actions and attitudes of three Oregon law enforcement recruits were “disgraceful and irresponsible” and could have led to the death of a Portland Police Bureau cadet during a training academy, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
The district attorney’s office report issued Friday denounced the actions of one cadet from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and two from Oregon State Police, saying, “they risked another’s life to save themselves.”
However, no criminal charges are being brought against those cadets.
The investigation goes back to Oct. 17, 2019.
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training confirmed to FOX 12 last October that a cadet from the Portland Police Bureau was hospitalized in an incident that was being taken “very seriously,” but few other details were released until Friday.
Report on cadet’s injuries
The Marion County District Attorney’s Office reported that the four involved cadets went out for dinner and drinks at the end of a training day, returned to campus and began practicing what they had learned regarding “defensive tactics” on each other.
The Portland cadet ended up injured, but he told investigators he has no memory about how or why.
The other three cadets said he was lifted slightly off the ground in bear hug while practicing clinch work, but then fell over and hit the ground once released.
They denied the Portland cadet was “slammed” and shared “the same general details” about what happened, but the investigation revealed a “shocking lack of candor and judgement” by the other three cadets, according to the district attorney.
When the Portland cadet woke up, he recalled one of the other cadets telling him “you’re really tough,” “you’re OK,” and that “you can tell everyone in Portland you’re tough.” However, the injured cadet recalled spitting blood into the sink, being unsteady on his feet and experiencing pain in his head and wrist. He also told the group he believed his arm was broken and he was afraid he might be suffering from a brain bleed.
Investigators said despite the “obvious severity” of the injuries, the other cadets did not call for medical attention or notify anyone else. They also consulted a medical website to check for signs of a brain bleed, but determined the injured cadet was “good,” according to the report.
The district attorney’s report states the three other cadets repeatedly tried to convince the injured cadet to just “take ibuprofen” and “sleep it off,” and refused to call him an Uber to go to the hospital.
Another uninvolved cadet reported hearing the injured man moaning in the shower and eventually took him to the hospital.
Hospital evaluation
At the hospital, the injured man continued spitting up blood and experiencing body tremors.
Medical records stated the cadet had sustained a brain bleed, a cervical spine fracture, an orbital fracture and a broken wrist.
The treating doctor told investigators that the injuries were life-threatening and had he simply gone to sleep, he may have died due to brain swelling.
Doctors were “extremely skeptical” about the other cadets’ description of how the injuries occurred, stating the injuries were consistent with being slammed to the ground and blunt force trauma with a higher level of force, similar to a bicycle or car crash.
Despite that, the district attorney’s office reported the other three cadets maintained their story that the injured man was dropped and fell to the ground.
One of the cadets refused a polygraph test, according to the district attorney’s office, while another agreed to take one, before a lawyer representing that cadet sent a letter requesting no further inquiry of him.
DA conclusion
The district attorney’s office concluded that the crime of assault could not be proven, citing Oregon law that does not criminalize mutual combat, mutual physical fighting or roughhousing. It could also not be proven the other cadets acted “recklessly, knowingly or intentionally” to cause injury. Additionally, the three other cadets “owed him no legal duty of care, notwithstanding the callousness of their conduct” following the injuries.
“The fact that they would rather let a friend and classmate (or anyone for that matter) suffer than risk getting in trouble is antithetical to what real police officers do: protect others. Police officers leave their homes every day willing to risk their lives for the safety of others. On October 17, 2019, (the recruits in question) did the opposite - they risked another’s life to save themselves,” the Marion County District Attorney’s Office concluded.
All four cadets were listed as graduates of the Public Safety Standards and Training academy in October, several days after the incident in question.
FOX 12 reached out to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Portland Police Bureau regarding the report.
PPB stated, “there has not been a change in the involved officer’s employment status,” but the bureau does not release information about personnel-related investigations.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office identified their involved deputy as Joseph DeLance. He has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
"The conduct described in Marion County District Attorney’s Office findings does not meet the expectations of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office," according to a sheriff's office statement Friday.
An OSP spokesman said both of their involved employees are on administrative leave for an internal investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
They were deceptive as cadets...what do you think they will do on the street as sworn police officers. Each Police department these cadets went to should already have personnel records flag to watch for suspicious behavior for the future. To think every case they have in court can now be questioned as to their integrity to the case.
