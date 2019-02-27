PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A second a suspect is now facing attempted murder charges for a stabbing in downtown Portland on Christmas morning, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
An indictment has been filed charging 19-year-old Kenneth Gutierrez-Maldonaldo with attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and robbery in the first and second degree.
Saul Vela, 19, was previously arrested in the case.
Police responded to the MAX platform at Southwest 1st Avenue and Oak Street at 6:40 a.m. Dec. 25, 2018.
Investigators said three people waiting for a MAX train were approached by the suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun, according to court documents, and one of the victim’s handed over a cell phone.
That victim started to walk away, but looked back and saw Vela attacking his friend, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the assault victim was stabbed multiple times.
Vela was found by officers nearby with dried blood on his right hand, according to court documents.
An affidavit states a detective attempted to interview Vela, but he pretended to be sleeping.
Two suspects were detained, but only Vela was initially indicted in January. An indictment was filed against Gutierrez-Maldonaldo on Feb. 21. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Tuesday. Vela also remains in jail.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
