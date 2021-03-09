PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney's office asks for help identifying possible witnesses or victims in an incident that happened on September 23, 2020.
According to the DA's office, the incident happened outside a restaurant near the intersection of Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Main Street. The person the district attorney's office would like to identify wore dark-colored boots, dark-colored pants, a long-sleeved hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, a bright orange-reflective vest, a black cap and appears to be wearing eyeglasses.
The DA's office believes that there were several witnesses to this incident, but the person's identity remains unknown.
Anyone with information on this case, or anyone with additional video, should contact the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office by calling its Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340.
(1) comment
an incident near a restaurant. Not a lot to go on
