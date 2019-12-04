MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in 2013, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
According to the district attorney's office, Frank Domont Hall Jr., 40, is facing a charge of first-degree rape.
The district attorney's office said this is the 12th case to be indicted under the Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Project.
The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 24, 2013 in a multi-unit dwelling in downtown Portland.
The district attorney's office said indictment alleges that Hall Jr. "unlawfully and knowingly, by forcible compulsion, engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim."
Portland police arrested Hall Jr. on Nov. 27 near the intersection of Northeast Clackamas Street and Northeast Grand Avenue.
No other details have been released at this time.
The district attorney's office said the case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau as part of its Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Workgroup.
