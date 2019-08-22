MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Six men were indicted by a grand jury on one count of felony riot Thursday afternoon.
Multnomah County District Attorney said six men were indicted with one count of felony riot following the May 1, 2019 mass demonstrations in Multnomah County.
The indictment charged Christopher Ponte, 37; Ian Kramer, 45; Joseph Gibson, 35; Mackenzie Lewis, 29; Matthew Cooper, 24 and Russell Schultz, 50.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office presented a judge with an affidavit seeking an arrest warrant for all six men on Aug. 12.
Over the past few weeks, several arrests had been made by Portland police.
The District Attorney's Office said they continues to work with law enforcement to identify and investigate any criminal activity that occurred during past mass demonstrations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
