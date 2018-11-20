SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) - A Springfield man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge Tuesday after police say he repeatedly tried to mail marijuana to an address in Oklahoma.
37-year-old Curran Millican Manzer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a one-million dollar fine, according to the District of Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The attorney’s office citing court documents says police launched an investigation into Manzer in September last year. The documents say the United Parcel Service contacted officers after workers noticed several of Manzer’s packages smelled strongly of marijuana.
UPS said Manzer in October 2017 tried to send several other packages to Oklahoma City, this time by air. Workers believed the packages contained marijuana and said packages containing stacks of cash bound in $1,000 increments were sent to Manzer’s home.
Police in November served a search warrant on the packages and found six large Styrofoam rocks containing 143 pounds of pot.
Manzer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a one-million dollar fine and a three-year term of supervised release, the attorney’s office says.
Manzer is due back in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, 2019.
