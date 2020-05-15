DA: Suspect accused of killing father in Washington charged for I-84 police chase, carjacking in Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing his father in Washington has been charged in connection with a subsequent police chase and carjacking on Interstate 84 in Oregon, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Grayson Morris, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a vehicle with a firearm, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
The case began at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said Morris drove a stolen car to the home of his father in Ritzville, Washington, kicked in the door, went into a bedroom where his father was sleeping and fired multiple shots from a rifle, killing his father.
Morris was later seen driving on I-84 in Hood River County at around 10:30 a.m. Oregon State Police troopers attempted to stop Morris, but he drove away at speeds reaching more than 100 mph, according to court documents.
Investigators said Morris fired shots at troopers during the chase.
Court documents state Morris’ car ran out of gas, so he got out along the highway near Rooster Rock State Park and carjacked a victim at gunpoint who had pulled over due to seeing police lights.
Morris then continued driving west on I-84, until law enforcement brought his car to a stop near Troutdale. Deputies said after the car stopped in a field, Morris was taken into custody without further incident.
Court documents state a .30 caliber rifle was found in the car.
On Friday, Morris was charged in connection with the events that occurred in Multnomah County. Attempted aggravated murder charges have been referred to investigators in Hood River County, which is where Morris is accused of firing at troopers during the high-speed chase.
Adams County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Ritzville police in Washington are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting of Morris’ father, Douglas Morris. There was no immediate word on when Grayson Morris could face charges in Washington.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
