PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is facing the charge of bias crime for a machete attack in southeast Portland that left the victim’s knee “half-severed,” according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Wednesday that Clayton Briggs, 24, is facing charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and first-degree bias crime.
According to the indictment, Briggs caused physical injury to the victim because of his perception of the victim’s race and/or skin color.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing at an apartment on the 3600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue on Oct. 12.
Court documents state the victim was found with his pant leg soaked in blood. The victim told officers he was hit four times with a machete and could not feel his leg below his knee.
The victim also had a large gash on his right arm, according to a probable cause affidavit, and the apartment had slash marks all over the screen door, along with broken glass and a blood trail leading to the unit.
The victim told police he and Briggs had gotten into an argument over money the previous day.
A probable cause affidavit states Briggs’ roommate told officers that Briggs woke up from a nap and was “freaking out” over some pills that were missing and blamed the attack victim for taking them.
The roommate told investigators that Briggs first destroyed some outdoor furniture before turning his attention to the victim, cursing at him and calling for him to come out of the apartment.
No further details were released about the investigation or the bias crime charge.
Briggs was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is set for Dec. 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
