PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was charged on Monday with allegedly causing the death of a 23-year-old man at a downtown Portland hotel earlier this month, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office-District of Oregon.
Abdikadir Mohamed Osman, 22, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with a firearm, one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, one count of menacing and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the district attorney's office.
Court documents say Osman allegedly used a gun to shoot and kill Shawn Fujioka. He also used the gun to "intentionally attempted to place another person in fear of imminent serious physical injury."
On Oct. 6, Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Naito Parkway. Fujioka was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Osman was found and arrested on Oct. 15 in the 3600 block of Southeast 28th Avenue.
No additional information was given at the time of the release.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
