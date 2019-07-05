MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A suspect invited a boy over to his home and sexually abused him while the child played video games, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Michael T. Kimbrough, 23, was arrested on the 600 block of Southwest 19th Avenue on Wednesday. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree sex abuse.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help to determine if there are additional victims.
A boy reported being abused by a neighbor between Nov. 1, 2016 and May 1, 2018, when the child was 8 and 9 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Kimbrough invited the boy over to his apartment on multiple occasions and sexually abused the child while the boy played video games.
While investigating those accusations, law enforcement learned of a separate child pornography investigation involving Kimbrough.
Investigators in Houston, Texas said a suspect there was sharing and exchanging child pornography files with another online user, who was determined to be Kimbrough, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Anyone with information about Kimbrough is asked to contact Gresham Detective Aaron Dressler at 503-823-0244.
