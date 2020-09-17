PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after police found another man's body on the sidewalk in southwest Portland last year, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Alex Delane Alexander, 28, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing charges including one count of manslaughter in the first degree, one count of manslaughter in the second degree, and one count of assault in the second degree in connection with the man's death.
On Aug. 21 last year, patrol officers found the victim's body on the sidewalk in southwest Portland near the intersection of Southwest 21st Avenue and Southwest Barbur Boulevard, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office on Aug. 28 that year confirmed that the victim, identified by the attorney's office as Mr. Blackledge, died of homicidal violence.
"It is alleged that Alexander caused serious physical injury to Mr. Blackledge and that he recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, caused the death of Mr. Blackledge," according to the attorney's office.
A grand jury on Aug. 28 this year indicted Alexander and an arrest warrant was issued. Alexander was arrested on Wednesday after turning himself into Portland police. No additional information was released.
