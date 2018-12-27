PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three suspects are accused of stealing $50,000 worth of items from the Microsoft Store in downtown Portland over a four-month span, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Criminal charges have been filed against the three suspects who were identified Thursday as Michael Duane Shepherd, Seth Wyatt Colson and Natalie Nicole Pence.
Court documents state employees at the Microsoft Store on the 300 block of Southwest Yamhill Street reported to law enforcement multiple thefts of laptop computers and other items including tablets.
On Nov. 29, officers monitored the store and identified Shepherd as someone who matched the description of a prior theft suspect.
Officers watched Shepherd take a laptop and leave the store without paying, according to court documents.
Investigators believe Shepherd is responsible for stealing from the store at least 28 times, with a total loss of more than $20,000.
Also on Nov. 29, a Microsoft Store employee called police to report a person stealing a laptop. Colson was arrested and investigators said he is suspected of stealing from the store on Nov. 26 and Nov. 29.
The third suspect, Pence, is accused of stealing from the store multiple times in November with a loss to the business of at least $10,000 in merchandise, according to court documents.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Colson faces the charge of first-degree theft. Pence and Shepherd face charges of aggravated first-degree theft and felony computer crime.
