GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on New Year's Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Jacob Cadle, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery with a firearm, and first-degree attempted assault in January.
The district attorney's office said Cadle was sentenced Wednesday to 216 months in prison.
The investigation began on Dec. 31, 2019, when officers were called out to a shooting in the 18800 block of Northeast Irving Court. Officers arrived to the scene and found two men shot inside a Dodge pickup.
One of the victims, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Cermack, died at the scene. The other victim survived his injuries.
The district attorney's office said detectives learned the surviving victim had arranged to sell marijuana to an acquaintance named Zion Evans, 19, and someone who referred to themselves as "smokeboy" on Snapchat, later identified as Cadle.
Detectives learned that Evans and Cadle developed a plan to rob the surviving victim of the marijuana, according to the district attorney's office.
Based on evidence located at the crime scene, Evans and Cadle both fired into the vehicle.
The district attorney's office, citing court documents, says Evans went back to his house and hid the gun under his bed. He then arranged to have the gun transported and sold out of state.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Cadle and Evans were arrested after the East Metro SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 18500 block of Northeast Everett Street.
Evans has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and first-degree assault.
The district attorney's office says Evans' trial is tentatively set for July 2021.
