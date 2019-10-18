PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in May, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Lehzan Lumb Blake-Moore, 18, is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on May 22 when officers responded to the report of a shooting at the intersection of Northeast Cleveland Avenue and Northeast Mason Street.
Officers located evidence of gunfire at the scene.
There are no known injuries associated with the shooting, according to the district attorney's office.
Blake-Moore was arrested on August 19 in the 1900 block of Southeast Stark Street and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on an unrelated matter, the district attorney's office said.
The shooting investigation was conducted by the Portland Police Bureau's Gun Violence Reduction Team.
A grand jury returned its indictment in the case on October 16.
Blake-Moore was arrested in February after he and another teen robbed a person working the ticket table at a David Douglas High School basketball game.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
