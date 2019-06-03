PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Texas man, with a business in Portland, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for illegally distributing opioids
Osasuyi Kenneth Idumwonyi, 58, of Houston, Texas was sentenced on Monday to 108 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release.
In Jan. 2015, Idumwonyi along with former nurse practitioner, Julie Ann DeMille, opened the Fusion Wellness Clinic on Southeast 122nd Avenue in Portland. From the clinic’s opening until July 2016, DeMille illegally wrote thousands of prescriptions for opioids including oxycodone and hydrocodone, according to court documents.
To maintain an appearance of legitimacy, Idumwonyi would employ physicians or nurse practitioners who were willing to illegally prescribe controlled substances.
Idumwonyi met DeMille in late 2010 or early 2011. A mutual acquaintance with healthcare industry experience knew of DeMille as someone who was willing to write illegal prescriptions. At the time, DeMille lived in the Houston area, but as early as 2013, DeMille began planning a move from Houston, Texas to Portland. From the beginning, DeMille planned to subsidize her county income by operating an illegal opioid pill mill.
After DeMille arranged to lease an office for Fusion Wellness Clinic, Idumwonyi drove to Portland with the equipment from their last pill mill. Idumwonyi chose not to move to Oregon and instead commuted between Houston and Portland each week.
From Jan. 2015 to July 2016, Idumwonyi served as the gatekeeper, office manager and enforcer for the Fusion Wellness Clinic and DeMille ensured the patients received the drugs they were seeking and supervised the clinic’s two other employees.
In a typical day at the clinic, DeMille saw up to 20 patients, charging each $200 in cash. In 2015, the clinic generated at least $388,000 in revenue. In 2015 alone, according to data from the Oregon Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, DeMille wrote more than 1,940 prescriptions for controlled substances. Together, these prescriptions resulted in the distribution of more than 219,000 pills, 96.7% of which were opioids, according to the DA.
Idumwonyi pleaded guilty on Feb. 28, 2017 to conspiring to distribute or dispense and possessing with intent to distribute or dispense oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Codefendant DeMille was sentenced on March 26, 2019 to four years in federal prison for illegally distributing prescription opioids, filing a false tax return and lying to federal agents.
