PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced after pleading guilty as a result of a shooting in southeast Portland on Thursday.
Julian Booker, 24, received a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree robbery with a firearm and one count of first-degree assault, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.
On Nov. 28, 2017, Portland police responded to a shooting in the 12200 block of Southeast Ramona Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and a gash to his head. Law enforcement located a second man who was suffering from non-critical injuries, according to court documents.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that one of the victims had organized a drug transaction at a nearby school. While in the school's parking lot, the victim was robbed at gunpoint by three men, two of who had firearms.
The victim was forced to take the three suspects back to his residence where one of the suspects, later identified as Booker, pistol whipped the victim, according to court document. The two other suspects, later identified as Austin Herrmann and a 17-year-old male, started searching the rooms of the house, according to court documents.
One of the victim's roommates was also pistol whipped. That victim was then shot inside the residence. Herrmann was later identified as the shooter. The three suspects grabbed cash, marijuana and left the house.
On Dec.6, 2017, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven without operational headlights. During that traffic stop, a sheriff with the Multnomah County saw the driver switch places with the front seat passenger. The deputy approached the vehicle and could detect a strong smell of marijuana. The individual who switched seats with the passenger ran from the traffic stop.
The DA said Booker was a rear passenger and was arrested.
Herrmann pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping on March 18 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.
The juvenile in the case pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted robbery, one count of first-degree attempted kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon on Nov. 15.
The juvenile, now 18-year-old, received a 116-month sentence, according to the DA. He is also eligible for a "Second Look" hearing after serving 58 months of his sentence.
The DA said they are not identifying the man because his case was resolved outside of Ballot Measure 11, and because he was a juvenile at the time of the offense.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.