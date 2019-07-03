PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three men were sent to prison for a 2016 robbery in southeast Portland.
The Multnomah County District Attorney said Anthony Arnold, 49, received an 85-month prison sentence for participating in an armed robbery with two others.
The investigation started on July 11, 2016 when Arnold and two other people were at a residence located in the 7300 block of Southeast Luther Road using methamphetamine.
A female, who was not criminally charged, drove all three suspects to a separate residence in the 7000 block of Southeast 66th Avenue where the men entered the home.
Upon entering the home, Kristopher Knepper head-butted a man while another suspect, Donald Livingston, held a gun to the man's head and demanded his keys, money, and cell phone. The third suspect, Arnold, got in the victim's face and proceeded to yell, according to court documents.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the robbery occurred two days earlier on July 9, 2016 and that the suspects went by the nicknames of "Kris," "Skinny" and "Raccoon."
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement was able to identify a phone number associated with "Kris" and determined it belonged to Knepper.
On May 21, 2017, Livingston pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Upon release, Livingston will be on 36 months of post-prison supervision.
On May 26, 2017, Knepper pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted and was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Upon release, Knepper will be on 18 months of post-prison supervision.
On April 23, 2019, Arnold pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.