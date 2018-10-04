TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A Troutdale doctor accused of using illegally purchased and foreign-sourced drugs on patients was sentenced to six months of probation and 40 hours of community service Thursday, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Brenda Roberts, 54, allegedly bought foreign-sourced Botox and Juvaderm on the internet and used them on patients in her home, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, Roberts offered medical services out of her home in Troutdale beginning in 2008 as a supplement to her full-time position with an outside medical practice.
Roberts would purchase Botox and Juvaderm from websites that were manufactured for distribution in foreign countries and not approved in the U.S., the documents state. She would then administer the drugs to patients from her home office.
Authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration started investigating Roberts for dispensing controlled substances over the internet. During their investigation, they learned she was administering drugs to patients in her home and referred the case to the Food and Drug Administration.
Roberts in May resolved the claims through a monetary civil settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Division. She pleaded guilty in June to one count of receipt in interstate commerce of adulterated or misbranded drugs or devices and deliver for pay.
