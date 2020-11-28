PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and Gresham Police Department are asking for the public’s help in determining whether there are additional victims of a Troutdale man accused of sexually abusing four boys.
On Nov. 23, Gresham police arrested Adrian Lewandowski, 38, and was charged with 13 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree attempted sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
Lewandowski repeatedly sexually abused four boys when they were between the ages of 10-17, over the course of several years, according to GPD. Police said he used grooming techniques to gain the trust of his alleged victims by purchasing gifts, including candy and games.
Investigators said Lewandowski is a known family friend of three of the four victims and knew they shared similar interests, including board games, card games and online gaming.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham Police Detective Aaron Turnage at 503-618-3136 or aaron.turnage@greshamoregon.gov.
