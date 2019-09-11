MULTNOMAH COUNTY,OR (KPTV) - A man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three girls on Wednesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said 41-year-old Antonio Francisco Marquez pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three girls.
Upon changing his plea, a judge convicted Marquez of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of encouraging second-degree child sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, by pleading guilty, Marquez is expected to receive a sanction of 40 years in prison when he is formally sentenced on Feb. 7, 2020.
The District Attorney’s Office said these crimes occurred between 2015 and May 2018.
