PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with numerous commercial burglaries that occurred throughout the Portland area, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said James Cary Janus, 34, and Justin Paul Landers, 39, are believed to be responsible for burglaries that occurred over a three month period.
According to court documents, Janus is accused of burglarizing the following locations:
- On February 10, the Happy House Chinese Restaurant and Lounge located at 4234 North Interstate Avenue;
- On February 13, the Kenton Station Restaurant and Pub located at 8303 North Denver Avenue;
- On March 11, the Spin Laundry Lounge located at 750 North Fremont Street;
- On April 2, the Bossanova Ballroom located at 722 East Burnside Street;
- On April 4, the Dotty’s located at 10090 Southeast Washington Street;
- On April 6, the Swan Garden Restaurant located at 6228 North Interstate Avenue.
Court documents state that Janus and Landers are both accused of burglarizing the following locations:
- On March 1, the Blue Pine Grill located at 1432 Southeast 282nd Avenue;
- On March 22, the Swan Garden Chinese Restaurant located at 6228 North Interstate Avenue;
- On April 3, the Alberta Street Pub located at 1036 Northeast Alberta Street;
- On April 4, Abby’s Legendary Pizza located at 21255 Southeast Stark Street.
Janus is also accused of attempting to burglarize The Alibi, located at 4024 North Interstate, on March 22. Janus and Landers are both accused of attempting to burglarize Anna’s Island Grill, located at 4715 North Lagoon Avenue, on April 14.
The district attorney's office said both men are also accused of stealing property from Providence Federal Credit Union on March 29. The property had a value of more than $10,000.
Several businesses reported their ATMs were stolen during the burglaries, according to court documents.
During one incident, security at Providence Hospital reported to police that a man, later identified as Janus, entered the hospital with a dolly and was later seen taking the ATM outside. According to the district attorney's office, security presumed the man was a maintenance worker, but became suspicious after seeing the man trying to wheel the ATM up a hill.
According to the district attorney's office, Portland police arrested Landers on April 16. Janus was arrested on July 15 by Multnomah County deputies.
Both men were arraigned in court on Wednesday.
Janus is charged with 11 counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree attempted burglary, and first-degree aggravated theft.
Landers is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted burglary, and first-degree aggravated theft.
The district attorney's office said the investigation is ongoing, and no other information will be released at this time.
FOX 12 learned both men were arrested in January after police officers observed them car prowling in the Eliot neighborhood in north Portland.
