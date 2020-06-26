WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A jail deputy who was caught on camera attacking an inmate in 2018 has been indicted on additional charges, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said it present additional evidence to a grand jury related to Deputy Rian Alden's use of force incident.
A grand jury returned a charge of two counts of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and official misconduct.
The video of the attack in March 2018 was released by plaintiff Albert Molina’s attorney. It shows Alden rush toward Molina, slam him into the wall, and then push him to the ground. Molina had been arrested for allegedly riding a bicycle while under the influence and was posing for a booking photo, authorities said.
Alden claimed Molina was drunk and disorderly and was “trying to start a fight,” with the sheriff’s office previously saying Molina made rude gestures and used aggressive language.
Molina’s lawyer refuted those claims and said the incident was racially motivated. He said Molina suffered two skull fractures, a broken nose, and brain bleeding.
Originally, the district attorney said it lacked evidence to prosecute Alden.
Following the incident, the sheriff’s office requested an investigation by two separate outside agencies. An email with racist content, allegedly authored by Alden in 2003, recently surfaced prompting a re-opening of a prior criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
On Tuesday, Washington County announced it agreed to pay a $625,000 settlement.
Alden turned himself in to the Washington County Jail on Friday and was booked for the additional charges.
The district attorney's office said he was then lodged in the Columbia County Jail for safety reasons. His bail has been set at $250,000.
Alden remains on administrative leave.
(1) comment
Why did it take two years for this idiot to be charged. Oh, that's right. It wasn't until video came out, and that bashing cops became so popular. Now it's open season on any cop who does anything that anyone can twist into being offensive.
