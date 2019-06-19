WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison following a domestic violence investigation in Washington County.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Anthony Michael Delarosa received a five year prison sentence on Tuesday. He will also have to pay $800 in court-imposed fines.
Delarosa was convicted on June 12 of two counts of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing constituting domestic violence, strangulation, and fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
The investigation began on Dec. 4, 2018 when officers responded to a domestic violence call at a Beaverton apartment complex.
The district attorney's office said the victim told officers that Delarosa attacked her during an argument. The victim described how Delrosa grabbed her by the face and neck and pinned her to the bed. He then punched her multiple times in the face.
According to the district attorney's office, the victim also told officers about several other instances of physical abuse by Delarosa over the span of nearly two years.
The victim testified during the trial and detailed the abuse.
During one instance, the district attorney's office said the victim reported that Delarosa became angry and threatened to use a knife to cut her face. He then told her if she ever called police, he would carry out the threat.
