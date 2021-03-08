HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two children in Washington County.
According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 26 a jury convicted Abelino Garcia-Vasquez, age 33, of two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual penetration and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The victims in the case were two children known to Garcia-Vasquez and the district attorney’s office said they were 7 and 9 years old when the abuse began.
The district attorney’s office said one of the victims told her friends about the abuse, but none of them reported the disclosures to law enforcement, the Oregon Department of Human Services or “a responsible adult.” Eventually, the victim also disclosed the abuse to a mandatory reporter—a school counselor—who alerted the authorities.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. During the investigation, “members of the victim’s family did not take the allegations seriously and continued to support Mr. Garcia-Vasquez during that time,” the district attorney’s office said.
In 2019, while the investigation was pending, a family member found the second victim’s personal journal in which she wrote about the abuse perpetuated by Garcia-Vasquez. That family member then reported her findings to the Oregon Department of Human Services and law enforcement, according to the district attorney’s office.
Experts at CARES Northwest interviewed both victims about the abuse.
WSCO detectives tried several times to interview Garcia-Vasquez, and during a phone call with detectives, he denied any wrongdoing. He then told detectives he was traveling to Mexico to visit a sick family member.
The district attorney’s office said Garcia-Vasquez agreed to an in-person interview with detectives but ultimately fled the state.
When WCSO learned Garcia-Vasquez was back in the area, he was arrested.
In their release about the case, the district attorney’s office acknowledged “the bravery of these two victims throughout this trying process. This office also thanks the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, CARES Northwest and the Oregon Department of Human Services for their work on this case.”
Garcia-Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 26 and will remain in custody until then.
