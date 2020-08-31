WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was found guilty following a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On Aug. 25, a jury found Ruben Serrano-Garcia guilty on one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
The district attorney's office said the investigation began in April 2019 when the victim reported to a school counselor that he had been sexually abused by Serrano-Garcia over the course of several years.
An investigation was launched by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, who found the allegations were credible.
Serrano-Garcia was interviewed by detectives.
According to the district attorney's office, he acknowledged an incident in which the victim had accused him of inappropriate touching. Serrano-Garcia claims he was intoxicated at the time and unsure if the touching happened. He denied the remaining allegations.
Serrano-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 5. He will remain in custody until that time, the district attorney's office said.
