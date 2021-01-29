WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man was found guilty of sexual abuse during a bench trial, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
An Ngoc Le was convicted Wednesday of two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Le was originally convicted on the above charges by a verdict of 10-2 in 2017. The district attorney's office said his case had to be retried after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Ramos v. Louisiana that non-unanimous verdicts in state trials for serious criminal offenses violated the Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.
The district attorney's office said Le sexually abused a minor twice on the same night in 2016.
The victim told a school counselor about the abuse and the counselor immediately notified the Oregon Department of Human Services and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim's parents confronted Le with the allegations in a recorded pretext phone call with help from Washington County investigators, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said Le insisted the victim touched him, but he did not touch her.
Le will be sentenced on March 30. He will remain in custody until then.
