WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a 29-year-old man guilty on multiple counts of sexual assault earlier this month.
The district attorney's office said Tyrone Neil Murphy was found guilty on Dec. 14 on four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, and two counts of second-degree sex abuse.
According to the district attorney's office, Murphy has five prior convictions for third-degree sex abuse from 2009.
The recent investigation began in 2017 after a complaint was made to authorities.
During the investigation, a Hillsboro police detective found two additional victims. All of the victims were females previously known to Murphy, according to the district attorney's office.
Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23, 2019.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.