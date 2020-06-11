WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison for child sex crimes that occurred over a span of 20 years, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Michael William Hern pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The district attorney's office said allegations of abuse perpetrated by Hern first came to light in 2005. Hern denied the allegations at the time and passed a polygraph test.
No charges were filed at that time.
Then in 2019, a new victim came forward with similar allegations of abuse and an investigation began.
Detectives said they uncovered a total of six victims in Washington County who reported Hern abused them when they were juveniles.
The district attorney's office said the majority of the abuse took place in Washington County, but also occurred in other areas of the state over a span of 20 years.
“Mr. Hern engaged in a pattern and practice of befriending people with young daughters, gaining their trust and then gaining access to their children. His predatory behavior spans over two decades and only stopped when the world began to listen to the voices of these survivors, some of whom are now young women,” said Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel.
Hern will be transported to Yamhill County where he is expected to plead guilty to additional charges related to the abuse of a seventh victim, according to the district attorney's office.
He also has ties to Josephine County, as well as other areas of Oregon.
Investigators believe there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information about crimes committed by Mr. Hern should contact local law enforcement or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
