WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2011 death of his infant son, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said Kaliq Michael Mansor pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He was sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison.
On June 12, 2011, Mansor called 911 to report that his infant son was not breathing. The boy was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brain dead the following day.
According to the district attorney's office, Mansor told investigators that he was home alone with the children when one of them began to choke while feeding him. Mansor claimed he then shook the child and smacked his back in an effort to clear his breathing way.
Mansor reported that child's breathing became very labored, but waited another 15 minutes before calling 911.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Mansor's computer. The district attorney's office said an internet search history unveiled queries including, "how do I stop abusing my baby” and “how do I keep from losing my temper.”
In 2012, Mansor was convicted on multiple charges and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years for his role in the death of his infant son.
The district attorney's office said that conviction was overturned by the Oregon Supreme Court in 2018 citing concerns with the search warrant executed on Mansor's computer.
After the initial search warrant was deemed insufficient, the district attorney's office said investigators sought and obtained a second search warrant for the computer in preparation for a new trial.
The district attorney's office said a second trial was scheduled to begin in the fall, but Mansor opted to plead guilty.
In addition to his prison sentence, the district attorney's office said Mansor must undergo more than 12 years of post-prison supervision.
The district attorney's office said the victim's mother issued this statement following the sentencing:
"Mr. Mansor had nine long years to take responsibility for Bryan’s horrific, senseless murder. Instead of choosing to do the right thing, he has taken every possible opportunity to avoid owning up to what he has done. His blatant refusal to be held accountable for his crimes illustrates his innate cruelty, and his callous indifference towards my sons.
Over the last nine years, Mr. Mansor has deliberately gone out of his way to inflict as much pain and suffering on my family as possible. This has included relentless attacks on my reputation, as well as his family’s continued efforts to intimidate and bully me in a pathetic attempt to deflect from the sickening truth.
While I’m grateful that this gut-wrenching phase of the legal process is over, I don’t believe for one second that Mr. Mansor’s motives are anything but selfish. In private, I suspect he will still maintain his innocence to his family, saying that he had no choice but to fall on his imaginary sword in an effort to “protect” me and my son. The truth is that Mr. Mansor wanted to end HIS suffering, not my family’s. He did not have a change of heart, nor has he shown any remorse - he simply wants this to be done.
The aftermath of Bryan’s murder will never be over for my family. Justice has been delayed for an excruciating nine years. But tonight, when I look up to the heavens, I am comforted to know that my precious Bryan can at long last rest in peace."
