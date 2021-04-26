HILLSBORO, OR (PTV) – A man with a long history of driving impaired has been sentenced for his 10th DUII, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
Steven Wayne Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to driving under the influence of intoxicants – his 10th such conviction since 1998, according to the district attorney’s office.
Jones’ latest conviction stems from an incident outside a convenience store in December 2020 when he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Deputies responded to the scene and found an empty beer can in a cupholder as well as a bottle containing liquor in the backseat.
Jones, whose driver’s license has been revoked for life, admitted to deputies that he had drank alcohol earlier in the day. A breath test determined Jones had a BAC of 0.19, more than twice the legal limit.
When Jones was arrested, he was still undergoing court-ordered supervision from a 2017 DUII conviction out of Multnomah County, the district attorney’s office said.
On Thursday, Jones was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 10 months of post-prison supervision and participation in an alcohol treatment program.
“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office wishes to acknowledge the work of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in removing this dangerous driver from our roadways,” the news release on Jones’ sentencing said.
(5) comments
Put the plug in the jug bro. You're endangering yourself and others by your actions. Not worth it
10 time? What did the judge say during his 7-8-9th time? Well sir maybe this time you learned you lesson?
REAL reporting would list the DAs, ASAs, and judges who have presided over " DUI offenses 3 - through - 9 ".... list them so that they can be voted out or otherwise impeached for allowing some who is such a dangerous "repeat-repeater".... We want to know if these "law enforcement" officials and officers of the court are related to Portland's City DA.... you know the bleeding heart with the fishing net that has a hole in it. And while the reproting is going on how about a dolloar amount for the citizens and victims of this 10 Time Loser(sounds like a Country-Western song, dont it?) Does anybody get incarcerated anymore??
Why didn't he call a family member to pick him up? Why did he always drive after drinking? Now he'll dry out for sure? Hard to fight addiction. I feel sorry for him.
Surely, he was profiled.
