WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of drugs charges, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Julio Gonzalez was found guilty of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The district attorney's office said he was then sentenced to 22 months in prison.
According to the district attorney's office, Gonzalez was identified as a drug dealer by the Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) Team. After securing the proper search warrants the WIN team surveilled Gonzalez for more than a week.
On June 12, the team saw Gonzalez as he drove north on Interstate 5 and conducted a traffic stop in Tualatin. The district attorney's office said officers found one ounce of heroin, more than half an ounce of meth, bags used to package the drugs, and a scale.
According to the district attorney's office, officers also found additional empty packaging materials indicating that Gonzalez had much larger quantities of drugs with him prior to the traffic stop.
Gonzalez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
The district attorney's office said Gonzalez also faces extradition to California for similar charges dating back to 2014.
