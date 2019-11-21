WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A teen was sentenced to probation in connection with two separate cases, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Dylan James Gregory pleaded guilty to first-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, and two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
An investigation began on Sept. 4 when Beaverton police spotted a photo on social media of Gregory holding a handgun featuring the caption, "Who ready for school."
The district attorney's office said Gregory was enrolled to start his first day at Mountainside High School that day.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Gregory's home and found ammunition, but were unable to locate the handgun seen in the photo.
The district attorney's office said that while the case was pending, Gregory was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Washington County deputies for a traffic violation. Deputies reported the vehicle smelled of marijuana and later found a pipe containing methamphetamine residue hidden in Gregory's clothing.
According to the district attorney's office, Gregory refused to give his name or date of birth to deputies and was arrested.
Gregory was arrested less than a week later after police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex, and learned that he tried to instigate a fight and pushed another person.
While being processed at the Washington County Jail, the district attorney's office said deputies found a small bag containing methamphetamine on Gregory.
The district attorney's office said Gregory was ordered to undergo drug and mental health treatment in addition to probation.
